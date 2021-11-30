ADVERTISEMENT

Shreya Ghoshal Cheers For 'Bachpan Ka Dost' Parag as He Becomes Twitter CEO

Parag Agrawal took over as Twitter CEO following Jack Dorsey's resignation from the company.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shreya Ghoshal with friend Parag Agrawal, who has taken over as Twitter CEO.</p></div>
i

Twitter's erstwhile Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc following Jack Dorsey's resignation from the company. After the announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in on Twitter.

One such message was from singer Shreya Ghoshal. She tagged Parag and tweeted, "Congrats @paraga. So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news".

Shreya Ghoshal Cheers For 'Bachpan Ka Dost' Parag as He Becomes Twitter CEO
ADVERTISEMENT

Parag and Shreya have been friends since childhood. Their old Twitter exchanges and some photos have now gone viral.

Shreya Ghoshal Cheers For 'Bachpan Ka Dost' Parag as He Becomes Twitter CEO
Shreya Ghoshal Cheers For 'Bachpan Ka Dost' Parag as He Becomes Twitter CEO
Shreya Ghoshal Cheers For 'Bachpan Ka Dost' Parag as He Becomes Twitter CEO
Shreya Ghoshal Cheers For 'Bachpan Ka Dost' Parag as He Becomes Twitter CEO
Also Read

Indian-Origin Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO: Who is He?

Indian-Origin Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO: Who is He?

Parag is also close to Shreya's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay, who is also a technology executive.

On Monday, Parag posted a note on Twitter saying he was “honoured and humbled” on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and your friendship.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT