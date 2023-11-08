ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Shouldn't Happen to Anyone': Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika’s Deepfake Video

Recently, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the internet.

An AI-generated Deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently doing the rounds on the internet. Her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, has also reacted to it underlining the immediate need for a cyber wing to be in place for swift action to be taken on such issues.

Vijay Deverakonda, in his Instagram stories to react. His note read, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure (sic).”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan flagged the matter and called for legal action to be taken immediately. However, the video is still circulating on social media platforms.

On the other hand, Mandanna took to X to say that she was “really hurt” and that such videos are scary not only for her, “but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused”.

