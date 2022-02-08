Rajkummar Supports Onir After Defence Ministry Rejects His Script on Gay Major
Rajkummar Rao plays a gay cop in his upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' with Bhumi Pednekar.
Filmmaker Onir’s script about a gay Army officer was rejected by the Defence Ministry in January. Rajkummar Rao supported the filmmaker and told India Today that he hopes Onir ‘gets to tell his story soon’.
Rao told the publication, “Well I hope he gets to tell his story soon. Why, one day, because I think people should have the freedom to tell their stories, then it is up to the audience whether they want to watch it or not. That’s why we have an official Central Board of film certification. It is there to be careful with all these things.”
Rao added, “I have only good wishes for Onir sir. He has made some wonderful films and I hope he really continues making them."
Onir had expressed his appreciation for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Badhaai Do after its trailer dropped.
Onir had tweeted, “At least Some in Uniform can be shown as homosexual. Looking forward to what looks like a fun film directed by #HarshavardhanKulkarni. Congratulations @RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar for stepping into and celebrating the beautiful Queer. #PRIDE. (sic)”
Here is the trailer:
Former Army officer , whose story inspired Onir’s script, also reacted to the Defence Ministry’s decision. He told Hindustan Times, “This current issue has two dimensions. One is denial of Onir’s freedom of speech.... The rejection of his script amounts to that. Second, is the army’s discriminatory policy against gays. We can only take the first one for now."
He further said, “To solve the second one, either the army can order a review and change the policy to a more inclusive one - or else, it needs a much bigger legal challenge in the courts.”
Badhaai Do tells the story of two queer people- a cop played by Rao and a PT teacher played by Pednekar- who make an arrangement to marry each other to pacify their families. Such an arrangement where two queer people of opposite sexes marry each other is called a ‘lavender marriage’.
Badhaai Do is scheduled for theatrical release on February 11, 2022.
