Rajkummar Supports Onir After Defence Ministry Rejects His Script on Gay Major

Former Army officer Major J Suresh , whose story inspired Onir’s script, also reacted to the Defence Ministry’s decision. He told Hindustan Times, “This current issue has two dimensions. One is denial of Onir’s freedom of speech.... The rejection of his script amounts to that. Second, is the army’s discriminatory policy against gays. We can only take the first one for now."

He further said, “To solve the second one, either the army can order a review and change the policy to a more inclusive one - or else, it needs a much bigger legal challenge in the courts.”

Badhaai Do tells the story of two queer people- a cop played by Rao and a PT teacher played by Pednekar- who make an arrangement to marry each other to pacify their families. Such an arrangement where two queer people of opposite sexes marry each other is called a ‘lavender marriage’.

Badhaai Do is scheduled for theatrical release on February 11, 2022.