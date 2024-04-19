Shilpa Shetty visits Salman Khan after gunfire incident.

Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to Salman Khan's residence on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by her mother, Sunanda Shetty. The actress was spotted arriving at Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, as captured by the paparazzi.
Shilpa and Salman share a long-standing friendship and have collaborated on several films in the past. Despite the purpose of Shilpa's visit remaining undisclosed, it coincides with recent events, notably a gunshot fired outside Salman's home a few days prior.
Take a look at the video:
Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area on 14 April. Subsequently, the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended two suspects, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, from Bhuj, Gujarat. They were then transported to Mumbai for further investigation.
The actors have worked together in films like Phir Milenge, Dus, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar and Garv: Pride.
