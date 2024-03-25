ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Bash

Celebrities turned up in their best traditional outfits for Baba Siddique's Iftar party.

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party on Sunday, 24 March in Mumbai. Prominent personalities like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Preity Zinta were dressed in traditional attire for the evening.

Celebrities like Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Shehnaaz Gill, Orhan Awatramani, Vijay Varma, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among others, were also part of the celebration.

