Shilpa Shetty & John Abraham Recreate ‘Shut Up and Bounce’ Steps From ‘Dostana'
'The reunion we didn’t know we needed', Shilpa Shetty wrote in the post's caption.
Shilpa Shetty shared a video on social media of herself dancing to the song ‘Shut Up And Bounce’ with John Abraham. The song is from the 2008 film Dostana and was originally picturised on Shilpa, John, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Shilpa captioned the video, “The reunion we didn't know we needed,” with the hashtags, ‘#reelitfeelit, #reelsinstagram, #explore, #shutupandbounce, #friends, #instagramreels, #shapeofyou, #PintolaShapeOfYou.’
Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and stars Abhishek, John, Priyanka Chopra, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, and Sushmita Mukherjee.
Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. She was also a judge on the reality show Super Dancer 4 with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. She stars in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma starring Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani.
John Abraham’s upcoming film Attack is slated to release on 1 April. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. He also stars in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.