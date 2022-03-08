Shilpa Shetty & John Abraham Recreate ‘Shut Up and Bounce’ Steps From ‘Dostana'

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. She was also a judge on the reality show Super Dancer 4 with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. She stars in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma starring Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani.

John Abraham’s upcoming film Attack is slated to release on 1 April. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. He also stars in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.