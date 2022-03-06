Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty's Talk Show
Shilpa Shetty shared a clip from her upcoming talk show, Shape of You, on Instagram.
Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Saturday to share the trailer of her upcoming chat show, titled Shape of You. The clip shows a number of celebrities who will take part, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.
In the show, Shehnaaz will be seen showing off her dance moves and talking about flaunting her figure with thumkas. “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)” Shehnaaz told Shilpa.
Shilpa was also seen talking about Shehnaaz's mental health. In the clip Shehnaaz said, "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy.)”
Sidharth and Shehnaaz were co-contestants on Bigg Boss and became close friends. Sidharth passed away on 2 September after suffering a heart attack.
