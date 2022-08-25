Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Seeks Discharge From Porn App Case
The businessman has recently filed an application in a magistrate's court, seeking discharge from the case.
Actor husband, businessman has recently filed an application in a magistrate's court, seeking discharge from a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films via apps, as per a report by NDTV.
Kundra was arrested in the case in July 2021 and is currently out on bail.
In continuation to the report, the businessman's lawyer, Prashant Patil submitted the application for his discharge from the case, on 20 July. The details of the same were made accessible on 24 August.
The application stated that neither the police nor the prosecution have established that Kundra had any intention to conduct the alleged offence, or that he received any financial or any other sort of gain as a result of it.
The prosecution has now, been ordered by the court to submit its response on 8 September.
An FIR was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February, after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations. Nine others had also been arrested under the same.
Kundra was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), 420 (cheating), and sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and the Information Technology Act.
