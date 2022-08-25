Shilpa Shetty﻿'s Husband Raj Kundra Seeks Discharge From Porn App Case

In continuation to the report, the businessman's lawyer, Prashant Patil submitted the application for his discharge from the case, on 20 July. The details of the same were made accessible on 24 August.

The application stated that neither the police nor the prosecution have established that Kundra had any intention to conduct the alleged offence, or that he received any financial or any other sort of gain as a result of it.

The prosecution has now, been ordered by the court to submit its response on 8 September.