Alia Bhatt, who is currently reeling from the success of her recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also has another major film in the pipeline - Netflix's Heart of Stone. Co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, it's all set to release on 11 August. With the film marking Alia's Hollywood debut, here's what Gal had to say about her debut while comparing it to her own experience.
Gal in an interview with Hindustan Times opened up about how she feels connected to Alia due to their similar journeys. She said:
“We share so much in common. From the very first time we met, I felt we connected. Not just because both of us are from different countries and English is not our native language and the culture we come from is very different, but she brings a lot of warmth with her. Also a lot of, if I can say, cut the bullsh*t attitude. She's always blunt. For me, as an Isareli, it's delightful. You get what you see.”
In the same interview, she also got candid about how Alia is more than ready to make her debut in Hollywood.
“I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her,” she added.
Helmed by Tom Haprer the film also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in pivotal roles.
