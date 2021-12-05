‘Not Part of Bollywood Camps, Here Because of My Talent’: Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aryan was reportedly excluded from Dharma Productions' 'Dostana 2' starring Janhvi Kapoor.
Kartik Aaryan recently made the news after reports of him being excluded from Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor along with other projects came up. He was apparently being replaced due to a fallout with Karan Johar.
His removal had again brought up conversations around nepotism and supposed "bollywood camps." Aaryan spoke about this at the Agenda AajTak 2021 event and said, "I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future."
Dostana 2 is a sequel of the 2008 hit film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham. Produced by Dharma Productions, it was originally going to star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.
When asked about how these negative stories affected him, Kartik said to RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, "A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. They get affected and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself."
Dharma Productions had also released a statement into the matter in April that said, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.