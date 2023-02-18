Shehzada Box Office Day 1: Decent Start for Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon's Film
Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada is off to a slow start at the box office. The first-day collection is recorded at Rs 7 crore (early estimates). The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead and is a remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
As per Box Office India, the film has an incentive of the buy-one-get-one-free ticket. However, its competitors, Pathaan and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania earned Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 9 crore respectively. They are doing moderately better than Shehzada.
Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film marks Kartik’s first big screen release of the year. It hit theatres on 17 February.
It was earlier supposed to release on 10 February but was postponed reportedly due to the massive success of Pathaan. Moreover, the film failed to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's opening day number.
On the other end, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first movie in phase five of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kriti Sanon Kartik Aaryan Shehzada
