Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot at in Amritsar; Escapes Unhurt

Reports state that on Saturday, around 8:30 pm, two men on a bike fired at Santokh Singh Sukh when he was heading home from an event. It was when the driver parked his car near a dhaba to go to the washroom. He was sitting alone in the car when the two men came near and fired at him.

Singh's gunmen came to the rescue, but the two men fled and couldn't be captured. Shehnaaz's father filed a complaint in the nearby police station and the matter is under investigation.

Shehnaaz has stayed away from social media ever since the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla.