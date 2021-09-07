Shehnaaz Gill's Father & Brother Remember Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz shared a photo of him & Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss.
Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for late actor Sidharth Shukla. On 2 September, Sidharth passed away due to a heart attack.
Singh shared a photo with Sidharth and wrote in Hindi, "Can't believe you are gone. You will always reside in our hearts".
Earlier, he had shared a photo of Sidharth and written, "We all miss you so much".
Recently, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz shared a photo of him and Sidharth from the Bigg Boss house. He wrote, “Akhon se tu hai dur par dil ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai SHER @realsidharthshukla (You may be far away from us, but you will always stay in our hearts. Now I will worship you like God. This is my fate).”
