Are They Under Duress?: Shatrughan on Celeb Tweets Backing Govt

Shatrughan Sinha added that his daughter Sonakshi was also pressurised but she didn't cave. "Sonakshi has come out boldly and extended her support to those who have shown concern towards our country and our farmers, who have been protesting for more than 75 days. They are protesting in such trying circumstances. Their demands are also justified. They want nothing but repeal of the black laws".

Sinha also said that there is nothing 'white' about the new farm laws that the Centre has passed. "The law was passed during Corona, and the way it was pushed in the Parliament it certainly showed that things were terribly wrong. This is not done".

Shatrughan also praised Kamala Harris' niece and lawyer Meena, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and all those who have lent their voices to the cause. "I highly appreciate what these wonderful women have done. They are great people and mass icons. These are global voices that have come out in support of farmers who deserve to be heard. I think we must encourage them. It is nothing against the nation. When our Prime Minister went to the US and said 'Abki baar Trump sarkaar' was he meddling with the internal affairs of the country?".