Maheep Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya Kapoor Tests COVID Positive
Shanaya Kapoor informed that her symptoms are mild and she is taking all the necessary precautions.
Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to inform that she has tested positive for COVID. She urged everyone who came in contact with her to also get tested for the virus.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive,” Shanaya Kapoor wrote.
Shanaya added, “I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!”
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed Sanjay Kapoor’s residence in Juhu after Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC has also sealed actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s houses. Both actors had confirmed that they’ve contracted the virus.
According to reports, they were all at a dinner party at Karan Johar’s house. The filmmaker shared on Instagram that he got tested twice and the results came back negative.
He added, “To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly.”
