'Gehraiyaan' Trailer: Deepika & Siddhant in a Complicated Relationship
Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.
The trailer of Amazon Prime Video's Gehraiyaan, the new romantic drama directed by Shakun Batra, dropped on Thursday, 20 January. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the film is scheduled to release on 11 February.
Deepika plays Alisha, who is in a relationship with Dhairya Karwa's character. Ananya plays her cousin Tia, who is engaged to Siddhant's character. Things take a messy turn when Deepika and Siddhant's characters start falling for each other.
Deepika had recently spoken about working with Shakun Batra in an interview. "I have started saying to him now that if you work with Shakun Batra, you can work on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film because he’s just not happy. I am joking about the complaining part, but I love Shakun's process because it’s exhausting. Right from the time you are on the set to the time you leave, actors are on their feet".
