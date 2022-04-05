‘Jersey’ New Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Faces Many Hurdles to Regain Lost Glory

The trailer was shared with the description, “An ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser? A heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor that will make you embrace your dreams, hopes and family!!”

Jersey is the Bollywood remake of the Telugu film of the same name which starred Nani in the lead. The original was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film won the award for ‘Best Telugu Film’ at the 67th National Film Awards.

The new trailer also announced that Jersey is slated for release on 14 April. The film will clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office.

When asked about the same, Shahid said during a press conference, “There is an audience which wants to watch our film, another wants to watch the other film that’s coming out, and then there is also that audience which simply wants to watch a film. They wait for a holiday to watch a movie. So why should you not be the film that is in the theatres when everyone wants to go and watch a movie?”