Shahid Kapoor Dedicated This 'Coldplay' Song to Mira Rajput on Their Anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on 7 July 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon, Haryana.
On the special occasion, Shahid took to Instagram to wish his "wife for life" and also dedicate a song for her.
Posting an unseen picture with Mira from their trip to Greece, where the two can be seen sharing a kiss, Shahid mentioned Coldplay's 'Sky Full of Stars' in his caption. Referring to the lyrics of the popular track, he wrote, "In a sky full of stars…. I gave you my heart… go on and tear me apart… you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."
Have a look at Shahid's post here:
Mira also wished her actor husband on their wedding anniversary on social media with a special post. Just like Shahid, Mira also dedicated a song to her husband.
Referring to another popular track by Coldplay called 'Fix You', Mira wrote in her caption, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby."
Have a look:
Shahid and Mira became parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)