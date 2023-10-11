Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt & Kajol Wish the Star

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday on 11 October. To mark the special occasion, several celebrities from the industry took to social media to send their best wishes to Big B.
Actors Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, also penned heartfelt wishes for the superstar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD