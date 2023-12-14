Shah Rukh Khan Tops UK's List of Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World

Popular actor Alia Bhatt came in second. While, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was placed third for her ground-breaking work on the international stage, including the series Citadel and Hollywood film Love Again.

Diljit Dosanjh was confirmed in fourth place as the biggest Punjabi star who also performed at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

“By the time 2023 ends, King Khan will become the first leading man from the modern era to have three huge Bollywood blockbuster hits in a calendar year,” said Eastern Eye’s Entertainment Editor Asjad Nazir, who compiled the list.

“By drawing big audiences back into cinema halls with global juggernauts, the actor gave a movie industry in decline a much-needed boost and had a transformative effect. The history making superstar eclipsed everyone else with his brilliance and reminded global audiences what escapist Bollywood cinema is capable of,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor was also placed sixth on the list.