Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Ahead of 'Dunki' Release

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' will be released on 21 December.

Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi before the release of his highly anticipated film Dunki on Tuesday, 12 December. This is the actor's third visit this year and it seems to be a ritual to go to Vaishno Devi before every film release.

A video shared by news agency PTI shows Shah Rukh, along with his bodyguards walking towards the holy shrine in Jammu. He chose to wear a black puffer jacket with the hoodie on. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen with him.

Dunki features an ensemble cast namely Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It follows the story of love and friendship that brings together many lives to fulfil their aspirations.

Shah Rukh Khan 

