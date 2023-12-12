Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Ahead of 'Dunki' Release

Dunki features an ensemble cast namely Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It follows the story of love and friendship that brings together many lives to fulfil their aspirations.