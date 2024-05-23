ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fans Praise SRK's Gesture Towards Specially-Abled Man Despite Feeling Unwell

Shah Rukh Khan's warm interaction with a specially-abled fan

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Shah Rukh Khan is yet again winning the hearts of his fans with his kindness towards a specially-abled fan. The video of King Khan meeting this fan after the IPL match is going viral.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon after suffering from a heatstroke. Despite feeling unwell, he made a specially-abled fan's day by interacting with him, hugging and taking a picture with him.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lets see how fans are reacting to this interaction.

A fan tweeted by praising Shah Rukh Khan's kindness and showering him with love.

Shah Rukh Khan's warm interaction with a specially-abled fan

Fan tweets

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

This fan expressed his love for SRK and called him his hero. He prayed to God for his speedy recovery and good health. Also adding that he views him as a role model.

Shah Rukh Khan's warm interaction with a specially-abled fan

Fan reacts.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Another fan said that he has no words for King Khan's kindness.

Shah Rukh Khan's warm interaction with a specially-abled fan

Fan reacts.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

This fan called SRK love and kindness, and praised him for always paying attention to his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's warm interaction with a specially-abled fan

Fans react.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Most of his fans praised him for being down-to-earth as he showed respect to his fan by folding his hands. Many acknowledged SRK's gesture towards the fan as a small but impactful gesture showcasing his humbleness.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  SRK 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×