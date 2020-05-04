SRK Wins Hearts Performing With AbRam During ‘I For India’ Concert
A host of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others came together for India’s biggest fundraising concert titled ‘I for India’. The concert was broadcast LIVE on Facebook on Saturday, 3 May.
While every celebrity talked about the importance of donating during these tough times and performed a little gig, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t disappoint his fans and also sang a beautiful song dedicated to these times.
Titled ‘Sab Sahi Ho Jayega’ (Everything will be alright), the song was composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Sainee Raj. Not just that, but Shah Rukh also made his younger son, AbRam a part of his performance as he too sang and shook a leg with his father. Watch the performance here:
Shah Rukh also took to Twitter to share his performance clip with fans. He tweeted, "Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!"
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)