SRK Wins Hearts Performing With AbRam During ‘I For India’ Concert

A host of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others came together for India’s biggest fundraising concert titled ‘I for India’. The concert was broadcast LIVE on Facebook on Saturday, 3 May.

While every celebrity talked about the importance of donating during these tough times and performed a little gig, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t disappoint his fans and also sang a beautiful song dedicated to these times.

Titled ‘Sab Sahi Ho Jayega’ (Everything will be alright), the song was composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Sainee Raj. Not just that, but Shah Rukh also made his younger son, AbRam a part of his performance as he too sang and shook a leg with his father. Watch the performance here: