Shah Rukh Khan Teams up With Kabir Khan for ‘The Forgotten Army’?

While Shah Rukh Khan’s next project have been flying around ever since the release of his last film Zero in 2018, according to a report by mid-day the superstar might have joined hands with Kabir Khan for his upcoming web series The Forgotten Army. Sources told the publication that SRK has been roped in as the narrator.

“Shah Rukh Khan had made a cameo in Kabir Khan’s 2017 film Tubelight. The Forgotten Army revolves around the unsung heroes who joined Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army and fought for India's independence. Kabir wanted a narrator for the series and felt that Shah Rukh is a perfect fit and when he narrated the script, SRK said yes,” the source said.