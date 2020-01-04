Shah Rukh Khan Teams up With Kabir Khan for ‘The Forgotten Army’?
While Shah Rukh Khan’s next project have been flying around ever since the release of his last film Zero in 2018, according to a report by mid-day the superstar might have joined hands with Kabir Khan for his upcoming web series The Forgotten Army. Sources told the publication that SRK has been roped in as the narrator.
“Shah Rukh Khan had made a cameo in Kabir Khan’s 2017 film Tubelight. The Forgotten Army revolves around the unsung heroes who joined Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army and fought for India's independence. Kabir wanted a narrator for the series and felt that Shah Rukh is a perfect fit and when he narrated the script, SRK said yes,” the source said.
Kabir Khan hasn’t commented on this yet.
Some time back, Amazon Prime released the teaser of The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari. The clip shows the two actors as members of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It shows glimpses of rebellion, war and bombings.
Earlier, Kabir Khan had shared the first poster of the series, which is scheduled to release some time this year.
“Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy,” Kabir Khan posted on Instagram.
Sunny , who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: “Blood, sweat and passion.. sab Azaadi ke liye.. screen wahi, scale alag!” Kabir’s last digital outing was the multilingual documentary drama web series Roar of The Lion, which he produced for Hotstar.
(With inputs from mid-day)
