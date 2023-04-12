ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan Is All Praise For His 'Lil Lady in Red' Suhana Khan; Here's Why

'Well dressed…well spoken…well done,' wrote SRK for his daughter Suhana on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, recently got her first international endorsement, months before the release of her Bollywood debut film, The Archies.

Being a proud father, Shah Rukh took to social media to congratulate his "Lil lady in red" Suhana, on her latest achievement.

The Pathaan actor shared a video of Suhana from her first media interaction and was all praise for her. In his caption, he wrote, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

Take a look at Shah Rukh's post here:

After seeing her father's post, Suhana was quick to reply with an adorable comment. The 22-year-old actor wrote, "Awww love you!! So cute (heart emojis)."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will also feature Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Suhana will be essaying the role of Veronica in the film, adapted from the popular American comic The Archies.

