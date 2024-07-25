Shah Rukh Khan Gets Honoured With Customised Gold Coins By Paris' Grevin Museum

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with customised gold coins by the Grevin Museum in Paris, according to news agency IANS. Shah Rukh is the first Indian actor to have gold coins in his name at the museum.
According to the report, the Gervin Museum is a wax museum located on the Grands Boulevards in Paris. The Dunki actor has his wax statues in several wax museums across the globe including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore and Australia.
Shah Rukh will soon be receiving the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival as well.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh delivered three major blockbusters last year including Atlee's Jawan, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
The actor is now gearing up for his next film King alongside his daughter, actor Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.
