'Can Say Yes or No To The Films Being Offered': Tabu On Not Working With SRK

In an interview with Galatta India, she said: “I am not a producer, not a director or a scriptwriter. I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with and which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no to what is being offered to me.”

When asked if no films have been offered to the two of them together, Tabu said, "They were (films that were offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu). I know the films I have refused and I am sure he must have also refused a few. So, nothing really happened where our paths were crossed.”