#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care", the tweet read.

Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby", SRK tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have been helping a lot of people during the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from making various donations to a number of organisations the couple gave their 4-storey office space in Bandra to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to operate as a quarantine facility. Gauri Khan had shared a video of the office being converted into a quarantine zone and has been refurbished according to the needs by Gauri Khan Designs.

The video showed the building is fully equipped with the essentials for those in need and has 22 beds which will be used in the upcoming weeks to aid the fight against COVID-19.