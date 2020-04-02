Shah Rukh Khan Announces 7 Initiatives to Support COVID-19 Fight
Shah Rukh Khan has announced multiple initiatives to extend support to the fight against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he announced that his group companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - will be donating to seven organisations during this pandemic.
The actor tweeted, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”
Apart from donating to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, the donations will be made for providing PPE kits to healthcare workers, support to acid attack survivors and organisations like Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation, Roti Foundation and Working People’s Charter.
