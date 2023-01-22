‘Shah Rukh Khan Called at 2AM’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma After ‘Who Is SRK’ Remark
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has spoken to Shah Rukh Khan about the protests against his upcoming film Pathaan.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, 22 January, that he has spoken to Shah Rukh Khan regarding the protests against his upcoming film Pathaan. Sarma said that he has assured Shah Rukh that law and order will be maintained by the government. Sarma's tweet comes a day after he had retorted curtly, asking who Shah Rukh Khan is, when questioned by reporters regarding violent protests by right-wing groups against the movie. "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or the film Pathaan," the Chief Minister said during a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday, 21 January..
On being told that SRK is a Bollywood superstar, he added that people in the state should be concerned about Assamese films, and not Bollywood.
Now, Sarma has tweeted, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents".
Recently, some protesters tore Pathaan's posters at a Guwahati theatre that is set to screen the film. Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, will hit theatres on 25 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Himanta Biswa Sarma Pathaan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.