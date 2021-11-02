On SRK's Birthday, Karan Johar Recalls His First Meeting With Shah Rukh
'An unmatchable father, an indispensable friend', Karan Johar wrote about Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.
Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane while wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Shah Rukh turned 56 on Monday, 2 November.
Recalling his first meeting with SRK Karan wrote on Instagram, “I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time.... I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol, not realising I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being. His charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart... An unmatchable father, a rock solid husband, a loving brother and an indispensable friend. He is all that and so much more. Love you so much Bhai.”
“May every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way... Happy birthday", KJo added. He also posted a bunch of photos with Shah Rukh.
Karan Johar first directed Shah Rukh in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Then they went on to work together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and My Name is Khan.
After that the duo didn't collaborate for a project for quite some time. Karan wrote about this in his autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy'. "Yes, there was definitely a distance between us in recent year but that was because we were not working with each other. There's no other reason."
Karan also revealed in the book that there was a time when both of them were 'hurt' with each other.
“He was hurt that I didn't work with him. I was hurt that with Student of the Year there was no acknowledgement or support from him. Then it just grew. It was like he thought 'after everything I've done for Karan' and I thought 'after everything I've done for him'. We both felt like we had contributed to each other's lives so tremendously. It was just two people sulking."
