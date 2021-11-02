ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Wish Him on His B'day

Last year, fans didn't visit Mannat as Shah Rukh had asked them to stay home owing to the pandemic.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's how Shah Rukh Khan fans wished the superstar on his birthday.</p></div>
i

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday, 2 November. To celebrate the occasion, the superstar's fans gathered outside Mannat. In a video shared by the paparazzi on social media, fans can be seen singing 'happy birthday' for SRK.

Also Read

On SRK's Birthday, Karan Johar Recalls His First Meeting With Shah Rukh

On SRK's Birthday, Karan Johar Recalls His First Meeting With Shah Rukh
ADVERTISEMENT

A number of fans also commented on the video. One wrote, “He earned this popularity, love, fans with his success.. #HappyBirthdaySRK biggest superstar on this earth.” Another one wrote, “King is King.”

Last year, fans didn't visit Mannat as Shah Rukh had asked them to maintain social distancing owing to the COVID pandemic.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT