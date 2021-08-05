Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Celebrate Men's Hockey Team's Olympics Win
The Indian hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
After more than four decades of disappointment, the Indian hockey team scripted history as they defeated Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Celebrities from Bollywood and other film industries took to social media to cheer for and shower love on the team. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match".
Akshay Kumar posted a photo of the team and wrote, "Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020".
Sudheer Babu tweeted, "4 decades of wait ... This is not just a moment but a monument in Indian hockey history Congratulations #HockeyIndia #Olympics".
Here are some more reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.