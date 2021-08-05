Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Celebrate Men's Hockey Team's Olympics Win

After more than four decades of disappointment, the Indian hockey team scripted history as they defeated Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Celebrities from Bollywood and other film industries took to social media to cheer for and shower love on the team. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match".