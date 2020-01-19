FIR Lodged Against Shabana Azmi’s Driver for ‘Rash Driving’

An FIR has been registered against Shabana Azmi’s driver for ramming into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, news agency ANI has reported.

In the report, the truck driver has accused Shabana’s driver Amlesh Kamat of rash driving, resulting in the accident. “Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR read.

Shabana sustained injuries in the accident, and was rushed to MGM Medical College at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, before being transferred to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri.