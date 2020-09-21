Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap Are False & Malicious: Lawyer
Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh.
Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh, has taken to Twitter to share a statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.
The statement reads, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent".
Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute informed on Sunday, 20 September, that the actor has reportedly decided to lodge an FIR against Anurag Kashyap. Satpute added that Ghosh will be filing the FIR on Monday.
On Friday, 18 September, Payal Ghosh had alleged sexual harassment by Anurag. Hours after she alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her, Anurag responded by tweeting that all allegations made against him were baseless.
