Anurag Kashyap Responds to Payal Ghosh’s Sexual Harassment Claim

In a tweet, Ghosh said that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her on 19 September.



She told ANI on the morning of 20 September that, “I met Anurag Kashyap at his office with my manager. The first time I met him at his place he was very nice to me. I felt very good and was very much impressed. However, the second time he called me, the right things did not happen with me and I did not feel good. He made me feel uncomfortable and I felt a little bad. This should not have happened as nor are we working together and neither are we friends. Just cause one goes to the other person for work, it does not mean they are prepared for anything. He did not think of that and made me feel uncomfortable. This still haunts me. After my interview I feel like a weight is off my shoulder, whatever happens ahead we will see.”



Responding to her allegations, Kashyap said, “It took so long for people to try and silence me, that is something. Well anyway, in the effort of trying to pull me down you lied so much that despite being a woman you dragged several other women along with you. Show some modesty, madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless.”