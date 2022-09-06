ADVERTISEMENT

Seema Sajdeh Responds to Trolls Saying She 'Isn't a Bollywood Wife Anymore'

Seema Sajdeh has recently been seen in the second season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.

phelian prantika
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Fashion designer and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh was trolled for appearing on the show even though she's "not a Bollywood Wife anymore", following her divorce from Sohail Khan earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Seema responded to the hurtful comments.

"I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?”
SEEMA SAJDEH

The second season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives delves into Seema's life after splitting up from her husband of 24 years.

The very first episode shows her removing the "Khan" nameplate from her front door and replacing it with one consisting of her and her kids' names.

