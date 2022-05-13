ADVERTISEMENT

Sohail Khan & Seema Khan File For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan are reportedly calling it quits after 24 years of marriage.

i

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan were spotted at a family court in Bandra on Friday afternoon. Reportedly, Sohail and Seema have decided to call it quits after 24 years of being married together. The couple were married in 1998, and have two children together, Nirvaan and Yohan.

According to ETimes, a source from the family court has disclosed, “Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other.”

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sohail Khan&nbsp;</p></div>

Sohail Khan 

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Seema Khan</p></div>

Seema Khan

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

An official statement has not been given by the couple regarding the divorce. Seema stars in 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. In the show, the couple was not seen living together and their kids divided their time between the two houses.

Seema has also spoken about their relationship during the show, she had said, "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

