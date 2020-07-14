Sayani, Maanvi & Nikhil Campaign to Stop Online Abuse of Women

Sayani, Maanvi and Nikhil appeal to people to sign their petition that demands a safe space for women in all public forums and social media, and creates an environment where abusive trolling, rape threats, vulgar memes about us will not be tolerated. The petition also urged social media platforms and the government to work together and ensure that toxic masculinity is not celebrated by thousands of followers and a rape joke or bullying a woman on a public platform cannot be any longer deemed funny and be made the new normal.

The celebs said that once the petition gets enough signatures they will send it to Twitter, Instagram and YouTube and even take it to National Commission for Women.