ADVERTISEMENT

'Sarfarosh' Fame Actor Sunil Shende Passes Away

The actor was known for his role in films like 'Circus', 'Shanti'.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
'Sarfarosh' Fame Actor Sunil Shende Passes Away
i

Actor Sunil Shende, who is known for works like Circus, Shanti and Sarfarosh, died on Monday, a close friend said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Raject Tailang took to Twitter to write, "Great actor and and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as Gandhi, Khal Nayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Daud, Magan and Viruddh. He acting career spanned for over 30 years.

He worked in films with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He was also part of Rohit Shetty’s Zameen, starring Ajay Devgn in the leading role.

Also Read

Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Dies at 46: What to Know Before Exercising in the Gym

Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Dies at 46: What to Know Before Exercising in the Gym

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sunil Shende 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×