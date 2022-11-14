'Sarfarosh' Fame Actor Sunil Shende Passes Away

The actor was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as Gandhi, Khal Nayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Daud, Magan and Viruddh. He acting career spanned for over 30 years.

He worked in films with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He was also part of Rohit Shetty’s Zameen, starring Ajay Devgn in the leading role.