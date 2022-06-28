Actor Randeep Hooda Performs the Last Rites of Sarbjit’s Sister Dalbir Kaur

Actor Randeep Hooda, who enacted the role of late Sarbjit Singh in Omung Kumar's biographical drama Sarbjit, recently performed the last rites of Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur on Sunday. The former died of a heart attack at the age of 67, on 26 June in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar.

During the shoot of the film, Randeep had promised Dalbir to give her 'kandha' (offer his shoulder before the body is taken away for cremation) upon her request. Dalbir and the actor were quite close, as she used to refer to him as her brother.