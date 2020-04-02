Sara Performs Odissi Dance In Throwback Video, Observes Odisha Day

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a throwback video in which she can be seen practicing classical Odissi dance. She can be seen donning a pink kurta and white churidar with a blue dupatta. The caption to her video reads: “Battu... Happy Utkala Dibas.”

The 11-minute long video captures an elaborate rendition of the classical dance, which originated in the state of Odisha. Sara marked Utkala Dibas on social media by posting the elaborate dance routine.