Sara Performs Odissi Dance In Throwback Video, Observes Odisha Day
Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a throwback video in which she can be seen practicing classical Odissi dance. She can be seen donning a pink kurta and white churidar with a blue dupatta. The caption to her video reads: “Battu... Happy Utkala Dibas.”
The 11-minute long video captures an elaborate rendition of the classical dance, which originated in the state of Odisha. Sara marked Utkala Dibas on social media by posting the elaborate dance routine.
Utkala Dibas (Odisha Day) marks the when on 1 April 1936, Koraput and Ganjam were added from the Madras Presidency to the Odisha. This completed the newly carved state and it came into being as we know it today.
Working out is a part of Sara’s routine in quarantine, and she regularly posts updates on social media about it. She joined the bandwagon of actors who have pledged to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund which will be used to manage any Coronavirus-like disasters that unfold in the future.
She has also pledged to donate to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which will be used to contain the pandemic and prevent its spread. It will also be used to administer treatment to people affected by Coronavirus.
She made an declaration on social media about the donation. The caption to her post reads: “Time to do a good deed
Stay in and help those in need!
Your contributions will protect and feed
I urge you to support, I request, I plead.
#jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona”
