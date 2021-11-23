Atrangi Re: First-Look Posters of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan Unveiled
Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai.
The makers of Atrangi Re have unveiled the first looks of the film's lead actors - Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie has been described as "a love called madness." Introducing Akshay's character, Sara wrote: "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar, to ho jayein tayaar to meet Mr Akshay Kumar."
Dhanush's character has been described as, "Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character. Couldn't be played by any other actor. From National Awards to being called Thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush. Ji haa you guessed it right it's Dhanush Dhanush Dhanush."
Sara plays Rinku in Atrangi Re. Speaking about the character the actor writes, "And now finally it's time to meet Rinku. Give her all your love, and she will say thank you. Bihar se aayi hai yeh chori and she is the heart of this Atrangi love story".
Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.