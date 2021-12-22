Sara Ali Khan on The Worst Criticism She Received For 'Love Aaj Kal'
On Koffee Shots With Karan, Sara gave a piece of advice to Taimur about making his Bollywood debut.
Sara Ali Khan, who starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, has opened up about the worst criticism she received for her performance. Sara and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush recently appeared in an episode of Koffee Shots With Karan.
"I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude", Sara told Karan Johar. Though Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, had generated a lot of buzz before its release, the film wasn't received well by either the critics or the audience.
During the show, Karan also asked Sara to give a piece of advice to her step-brother Taimur Ali Khan for his Bollywood debut. To which the actor replied, "I think he has got it. He is a star.” When Karan reminded her that he was five years old and ‘has not got it’, she said, “Oh my God, I don’t know what to say. Why am I so bad?”
Sara is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, which is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Akshay Kumar. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 24 December. She is also preparing for Laxman Utekar's movie, alongside Vicky Kaushal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.