ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan on The Worst Criticism She Received For 'Love Aaj Kal'

On Koffee Shots With Karan, Sara gave a piece of advice to Taimur about making his Bollywood debut.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in a poster from <i>Love Aaj Kal</i>.
i

Sara Ali Khan, who starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, has opened up about the worst criticism she received for her performance. Sara and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush recently appeared in an episode of Koffee Shots With Karan.

"I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude", Sara told Karan Johar. Though Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, had generated a lot of buzz before its release, the film wasn't received well by either the critics or the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the show, Karan also asked Sara to give a piece of advice to her step-brother Taimur Ali Khan for his Bollywood debut. To which the actor replied, "I think he has got it. He is a star.” When Karan reminded her that he was five years old and ‘has not got it’, she said, “Oh my God, I don’t know what to say. Why am I so bad?”

Sara is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, which is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Akshay Kumar. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 24 December. She is also preparing for Laxman Utekar's movie, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read

‘All These Wives Are Watching’: KJo on Sara Ali Khan’s Picks for Her Swayamvar

‘All These Wives Are Watching’: KJo on Sara Ali Khan’s Picks for Her Swayamvar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT