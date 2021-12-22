Sara Ali Khan on The Worst Criticism She Received For 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan, who starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, has opened up about the worst criticism she received for her performance. Sara and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush recently appeared in an episode of Koffee Shots With Karan.

"I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude", Sara told Karan Johar. Though Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, had generated a lot of buzz before its release, the film wasn't received well by either the critics or the audience.