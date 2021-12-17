ADVERTISEMENT
Dhanush Is So Talented, Humble and Childish: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan speaks about how relatable and humble Dhanush is as a co-actor.
Sara Ali Khan who will be seen in the Christmas release Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush spoke to The Quint about her journey over 5 films as an actor starting with Kedarnath. She also opened up about being affected by the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 at the box office. Sara, who is a self-confessed foodie, told us about all the behind-the-scenes fun they had with various cuisines on the Aanand L Rai film. The actor also told us about her wishes for 2022.
Watch Sara's video chat for more.
Published:
