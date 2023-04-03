'If People Want to See the Real Us, They Should Accept Us Wholly': Chitrangada
Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey's psychological thriller Gaslight released on 31 March.
Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey's psychological thriller Gaslight released on Disney+Hotstar on 31 March. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.
The Quint caught up with the trio to speak about the movie, working with each other and more. When asked about what each of them found surprising about their co-stars Sara said,
"I didn't expect to become friends with Chitrangada ma'am or Vikrant the way that I did and as easily as I did. With Chitra ma'am I thought there would be, like a, 'touch me not' attitude and Vikrant, I thought, might be slightly judgemental. But I was, of course, wrong. Apart from two extremely talented and giving actors, I have made two close friends".
Chitrangada added, "When Sara gives interviews, she comes across as a very wise woman. She has amazing views and opinions. And then when you sit with her, she is a completely different girl. She is this mad person! That was quite surprising".
Sara plays a differently-abled character in the film and speaking about the challenging role she said, "It definitely was very challenging, and not just because my character is wheelchair-bound. She is also very further removed from me as a person than any character I have essayed before. I've also not done anything in this genre before. That was challenging as well as exciting. Another aspect that needed immense preparation was that I had to do a lot of breathing work. I could not react to a number of instances in the film. Instead, I had to imagine them, which was quite tricky".
Vikrant also explained how Gaslight is different from the other psychological thrillers he has been a part of. "The part that I play, I don't think I have done something like this before. Secondly, the world-building here is very different and unique", the actor said.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
