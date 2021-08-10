Sanjay Dutt Goes Down Memory Lane on Daughter Trishala's Birthday

Sanjay Dutt's adorable post for daughter Trishala on her birthday has won the hearts of many. Dutt shared a throwback photo of him holding a young Trishala.

The photo was accompanied by a heartwarming caption. "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt!", Sanjay Dutt wrote on Instagram.