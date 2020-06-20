Close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, producer Sandip Ssingh, took to Instagram to post a moving tribute to the late actor. Along with the note Sandip also shared a photo of him with Sushant and Ankita Lokhande, recalling the fond memories when they stayed together in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala.Sandip began by saying that he wished Ankita and he could beg Sushant not to even contemplate about taking such a drastic step. “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!”You Didn’t Deserve Him: Rohini Iyer Pens Moving Tribute to SushantSandip also wrote that even after Ankita and Sushant separated, the former only wished happiness for her partner. “Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house”. The producer then went on to share fond moments of the trio sharing an apartment in Mumbai. “I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face”.Sandip signed off by saying only Ankita could have saved him. “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it.”Like Sushant, I’m An ‘Outsider’. I’ve Faced Nepotism In Our CourtsSushant died by suicide on 14 June at his Bandra residence. Mourning his untimely demise, Sandip had posted a heartbreaking note on Instagram a few days back.