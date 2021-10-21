Samantha Prabhu Files Defamation Lawsuits Against YouTube Channels: Report
Samantha Prabhu has reportedly filed lawsuits against some YouTube channels for 'defaming' her image.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has filed defamation lawsuits against some YouTube channels “for streaming malignant content about her", as per a report by IANS. Samantha had taken to social media some time back to speak about the relentless 'attacks' on her and speculations about her personal life ever since her separation from Naga Chaitanya.
“Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels,” the IANS report read.
The report added that Samantha has also filed a legal notice against an advocate, Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about her marital life and rumoured affairs.
Rubbishing all claims against her Samantha had earlier released a statement saying, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me".
