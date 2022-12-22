Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon: Report

Salman has previously helped launch Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi. Moreover, he has gone on to suggest that he would continue to launch forthcoming actors as long as he can.

According to a news report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan had announced that he would launch his bodyguard's son Tiger's acting career back in 2019. Moreover, Satish Kaushik has been requested to direct Tiger's debut film.

As per the same report, a source close to Salman Khan revealed that the script has been finalised and the narration is also done. They are only yet to finalise a a female actor.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pathaan and Tiger 3.